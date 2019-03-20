Real Talk: Vaping, community discussion on teens using e-cigarettes

CAPTAIN Community Human Service’s CAPteens will facilitate a community conversation in partnership with the Shenendehowa Central School District and the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library to address the issue of vaping, also known as smoking e-cigarettes. The event will be held at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Teens and adults are encouraged to attend and registration is not required.

Information tables will be set up beginning at 5:30 to highlight local organizations whose focus is on this addictive habit.

The discussion is meant to help educate and inform the public about this prominent issue in our community and promises to be engaging and insightful. The three community panelists include representatives from the Saratoga County Sheriff Department, The Prevention Council, and the smoking cessation division of a local hospital. There will be a Q&A session in which attendees can participate.

CAPteens is a youth-driven, youth development program within CAPTAIN CHS aimed at involving local teens in community service, philanthropy, and helping those in need. For information about CAPteens and this event, contact Youth Development Manager Jessica Valcik at 518-371-1185.

