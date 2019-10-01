Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicks off

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The most common form of cancer in the United State is breast cancer.

In an effort to raise both money and awareness, the American Cancer Society is kicking off its Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

On Tuesday, at the Albany Capital Center, participants from a wide variety of businesses in the Capital Region dressed in pink and signed the pink CDTA bus.

Many of those who are fundraising said the cause is personal to them.

“My wife celebrated her 26th anniversary of being a breast cancer survivor in June,” Bob Blackman said. “I am a cancer survivor twice myself, so I am very passionate about the cause and the fun that we have together. It’s really great to see a lot of the young guys getting involved in this.”

October also marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2018, the Capital Region raised $255,000 and became the number two campaign in the country just behind Cincinnati.

This year, participants hope to raise even more money for the American Cancer Society.