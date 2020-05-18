Reopening plan for Massachusetts: Local leader weighs in

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Phase one of the Massachusetts reopening plan goes into effect Monday, May 18.

It includes, the opening of manufacturing facilities, construction sites, and places of worship under certain guidelines.

Hospitals and community health centers can also start providing high priority preventative care, pediatric care, and treatment for high-risk patients.

May 25th reopenings include hair salons, car washes, office space, some retail stores with curbside pickup, and more.

“What we are interested in is getting to next week past Memorial Day. We will start to see the opening of our cultural properties, museums, outdoor recreation, and a variety of other small businesses. That’s an exciting step forward as we look to phase 2 and 3..” said Jonathan Butler, President & CEO 1Berkshire.

Each phase will last a minimum of three weeks but could last longer depending on daily reports.

For more details: Click here