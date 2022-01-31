Raymour & Flanigan acquires Taft Furniture

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Raymour & Flanigan has acquired family-owned and operated Taft Furniture. Taft Furniture’s two locations in the Capital Region will be turned into Raymour & Flanigan outlets and showrooms.

“After nearly five decades in business, it has been our honor and privilege to serve the Capital Region, and it was an easy choice to choose to sell the business to Raymour & Flanigan,” said a Taft Furniture spokesperson. “Our goal has always been to loyally serve our customers through superior service, and Raymour & Flanigan has demonstrated a passion and dedication to that same goal. As we transition our business to Raymour & Flanigan, we thank our loyal customers for shopping with us, and know that they are in great hands going forward.”

Raymour & Flanigan will acquire Taft’s Albany location at 1960 Central Ave, which will become a Raymour & Flanigan outlet and delivery facility. The company will also acquire Taft’s Saratoga Springs location at 121 Ballston Ave, which will become a Raymour & Flanigan showroom.

“Our commitment to Taft Furniture’s customers is to continue the tradition of providing an exceptional shopping experience to each and every guest,” said Seth Goldberg, president of Raymour & Flanigan. “There’s something really special about shopping with a family-owned business, and we intend to bring that same care that Taft Furniture customers expect to our new locations. As a champion of every community we’re in, we’re looking forward to serving the Capital Region for many years to come.”

The new locations will join three existing Raymour & Flanigan showrooms in the Capital Region located in Latham, Niskayuna and Clifton Park. The company now has more than 140 locations.

More information on the acquisition can be found on the Raymour & Flanigan website.