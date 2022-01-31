Raymour & Flanigan acquires Taft Furniture

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Money generic

Money

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Raymour & Flanigan has acquired family-owned and operated Taft Furniture. Taft Furniture’s two locations in the Capital Region will be turned into Raymour & Flanigan outlets and showrooms.

“After nearly five decades in business, it has been our honor and privilege to serve the Capital Region, and it was an easy choice to choose to sell the business to Raymour & Flanigan,” said a Taft Furniture spokesperson. “Our goal has always been to loyally serve our customers through superior service, and Raymour & Flanigan has demonstrated a passion and dedication to that same goal. As we transition our business to Raymour & Flanigan, we thank our loyal customers for shopping with us, and know that they are in great hands going forward.” 

Raymour & Flanigan will acquire Taft’s Albany location at 1960 Central Ave, which will become a Raymour & Flanigan outlet and delivery facility. The company will also acquire Taft’s Saratoga Springs location at 121 Ballston Ave, which will become a Raymour & Flanigan showroom.  

“Our commitment to Taft Furniture’s customers is to continue the tradition of providing an exceptional shopping experience to each and every guest,” said Seth Goldberg, president of Raymour & Flanigan. “There’s something really special about shopping with a family-owned business, and we intend to bring that same care that Taft Furniture customers expect to our new locations. As a champion of every community we’re in, we’re looking forward to serving the Capital Region for many years to come.”   

The new locations will join three existing Raymour & Flanigan showrooms in the Capital Region located in Latham, Niskayuna and Clifton Park.  The company now has more than 140 locations.

More information on the acquisition can be found on the Raymour & Flanigan website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19