Rash of car break-ins reported in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Montgomery County are urging people to lock their cars after a rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects. Both are men in their 20s, dressed in dark clothes with one of them carrying a red backpack.

Police are reminding people to keep valuables out of sight, lock their cars, and report any break-ins or thefts immediately.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at Capital Region CrimeStoppers by calling 1-833-ALB-TIPS.
 

