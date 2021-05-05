Rare blue lobster rescued from local restaurant

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A unique lobster, meant for someone’s dinner, is getting a new lease on life at the Via Aquarium in Rotterdam.

The lobster has a one-in-a-million mutation that makes it’s shell blue. The lobster was on the menu at Jack’s Oyster House in Albany. The restaurant was planning to sell it at a premium $200 and prepared to the buyer’s taste.

But local business owner Jackie Keto had a better idea. She called the aquarium to see if they were interested.

So she asked the restaurant to prepare her meal — alive, in a bucket with water, and to-go.

And the folks at Jack’s Oyster House had already had a change of heart. They had reached out to the Boston Aquarium at the same time to see if they had some space there.

