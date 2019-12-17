Rape survivor interrupts JCOPE meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was quite the disruption at a JCOPE meeting in Albany.

A local rape survivor, who made headlines with a series of billboards in the Capital Region, interrupted the meeting with a rendition of “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.”

Kat Sullivan has advocated for the Child Victims Act in New York State, though JCOPE, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, said she did that illegally by failing to register as a lobbyist. They have since dropped their investigation.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Sullivan said her effort with the song was to push the board into executive session. She ended her protest by throwing glittery snowflakes onto the board table while sober-faced members looked on.

She also held a sign demanding “Dissolve JCOPE” and for the chairman to resign.