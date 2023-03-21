ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School and neighborhood review website Niche recently released its 2023 Best Places to Live in America rankings. Based on that list, the website also released the 2023 Best Places to Live in the Albany Area.

Niche determines the rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the resident reviews on the website itself. Factors include affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, and walkability.

Here are the 25 best places to live in the Capital Region for 2023, according to Niche.

25. Stockade

  • Neighborhood in Schenectady
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 1,127
  • Median household income: $58,981
  • Median home value: $145,200

24. Albany

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 99,402
  • Median household income: $52,583
  • Median home value: $186,500

23. Ballston Spa

  • Located in Saratoga County
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 5,510
  • Median household income: $73,993
  • Median home value: $251,900

22. East Glenville

  • Located in Schenectady County
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 11,687
  • Median household income: $80,461
  • Median home value: $227,500

21. Beverwyck

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 2,181
  • Median household income: $67,213
  • Median home value: $156,948

20. Hudson Park

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 2,475
  • Median household income: $41,417
  • Median home value: $227,171

19. Union Street

  • Neighborhood in Schenectady
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 9,842
  • Median household income: $79,795
  • Median home value: $148,461

18. North Albany/Shaker Park

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 4,702
  • Median household income: $45,483
  • Median home value: $146,051

17. Mansion

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 1,791
  • Median household income: $44,262
  • Median home value: $262,500

16. Northside

  • Neighborhood in Schenectady
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 11,029
  • Median household income: $55,188
  • Median home value: $126,236

15. Delaware Area

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 8,775
  • Median household income: $60,649
  • Median home value: $142,974

14. Pine Hills

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 13,206
  • Median household income: $57,031
  • Median home value: $220,925

13. Hampton Manor

  • Located in Rensselaer County
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 5,511
  • Median household income: $98,429
  • Median home value: $204,400

12. Melrose

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 2,956
  • Median household income: $74,826
  • Median home value: $208,434

11. Voorheesville

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 2,837
  • Median household income: $98,646
  • Median home value: $236,700

10. Helderberg

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 2,606
  • Median household income: $74,038
  • Median home value: $201,932

9. Saratoga Springs

  • Located in Saratoga County
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 28,110
  • Median household income: $90,020
  • Median home value: $366,100

8. New Scotland/Woodlawn

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 3,028
  • Median household income: $79,684
  • Median home value: $210,132

7. Park South

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 2,097
  • Median household income: $51,293
  • Median home value: $156,715

6. Altamont

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 1,704
  • Median household income: $87,500
  • Median home value: $255,900

5. Center Square

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 1,413
  • Median household income: $56,442
  • Median home value: $243,720

4. Menands

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 4,490
  • Median household income: $73,281
  • Median home value: $248,500

3. Westmere

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 7,730
  • Median household income: $74,070
  • Median home value: $242,600

2. Washington Park

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 1,556
  • Median household income: $55,405
  • Median home value: $198,395

1. Country Knolls

  • Located in Saratoga County
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 5,491
  • Median household income: $116,489
  • Median home value: $302,400

You can look at last year’s rankings on the NEWS10 website. To view the full 2023 list, you can visit the Niche website.