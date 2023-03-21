ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School and neighborhood review website Niche recently released its 2023 Best Places to Live in America rankings. Based on that list, the website also released the 2023 Best Places to Live in the Albany Area.
Niche determines the rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the resident reviews on the website itself. Factors include affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, and walkability.
Here are the 25 best places to live in the Capital Region for 2023, according to Niche.
25. Stockade
- Neighborhood in Schenectady
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 1,127
- Median household income: $58,981
- Median home value: $145,200
24. Albany
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 99,402
- Median household income: $52,583
- Median home value: $186,500
23. Ballston Spa
- Located in Saratoga County
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 5,510
- Median household income: $73,993
- Median home value: $251,900
22. East Glenville
- Located in Schenectady County
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 11,687
- Median household income: $80,461
- Median home value: $227,500
21. Beverwyck
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 2,181
- Median household income: $67,213
- Median home value: $156,948
20. Hudson Park
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 2,475
- Median household income: $41,417
- Median home value: $227,171
19. Union Street
- Neighborhood in Schenectady
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 9,842
- Median household income: $79,795
- Median home value: $148,461
18. North Albany/Shaker Park
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 4,702
- Median household income: $45,483
- Median home value: $146,051
17. Mansion
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 1,791
- Median household income: $44,262
- Median home value: $262,500
16. Northside
- Neighborhood in Schenectady
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 11,029
- Median household income: $55,188
- Median home value: $126,236
15. Delaware Area
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 8,775
- Median household income: $60,649
- Median home value: $142,974
14. Pine Hills
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 13,206
- Median household income: $57,031
- Median home value: $220,925
13. Hampton Manor
- Located in Rensselaer County
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 5,511
- Median household income: $98,429
- Median home value: $204,400
12. Melrose
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 2,956
- Median household income: $74,826
- Median home value: $208,434
11. Voorheesville
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 2,837
- Median household income: $98,646
- Median home value: $236,700
10. Helderberg
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 2,606
- Median household income: $74,038
- Median home value: $201,932
9. Saratoga Springs
- Located in Saratoga County
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 28,110
- Median household income: $90,020
- Median home value: $366,100
8. New Scotland/Woodlawn
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 3,028
- Median household income: $79,684
- Median home value: $210,132
7. Park South
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 2,097
- Median household income: $51,293
- Median home value: $156,715
6. Altamont
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 1,704
- Median household income: $87,500
- Median home value: $255,900
5. Center Square
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 1,413
- Median household income: $56,442
- Median home value: $243,720
4. Menands
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 4,490
- Median household income: $73,281
- Median home value: $248,500
3. Westmere
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 7,730
- Median household income: $74,070
- Median home value: $242,600
2. Washington Park
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 1,556
- Median household income: $55,405
- Median home value: $198,395
1. Country Knolls
- Located in Saratoga County
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 5,491
- Median household income: $116,489
- Median home value: $302,400
You can look at last year’s rankings on the NEWS10 website. To view the full 2023 list, you can visit the Niche website.