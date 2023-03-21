ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School and neighborhood review website Niche recently released its 2023 Best Places to Live in America rankings. Based on that list, the website also released the 2023 Best Places to Live in the Albany Area.

Niche determines the rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the resident reviews on the website itself. Factors include affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, and walkability.

Here are the 25 best places to live in the Capital Region for 2023, according to Niche.

Neighborhood in Schenectady

Overall grade: A-

Population: 1,127

Median household income: $58,981

Median home value: $145,200

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A-

Population: 99,402

Median household income: $52,583

Median home value: $186,500

Located in Saratoga County

Overall grade: A-

Population: 5,510

Median household income: $73,993

Median home value: $251,900

Located in Schenectady County

Overall grade: A-

Population: 11,687

Median household income: $80,461

Median home value: $227,500

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A-

Population: 2,181

Median household income: $67,213

Median home value: $156,948

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A-

Population: 2,475

Median household income: $41,417

Median home value: $227,171

Neighborhood in Schenectady

Overall grade: A-

Population: 9,842

Median household income: $79,795

Median home value: $148,461

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A-

Population: 4,702

Median household income: $45,483

Median home value: $146,051

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A-

Population: 1,791

Median household income: $44,262

Median home value: $262,500

Neighborhood in Schenectady

Overall grade: A-

Population: 11,029

Median household income: $55,188

Median home value: $126,236

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 8,775

Median household income: $60,649

Median home value: $142,974

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 13,206

Median household income: $57,031

Median home value: $220,925

Located in Rensselaer County

Overall grade: A

Population: 5,511

Median household income: $98,429

Median home value: $204,400

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 2,956

Median household income: $74,826

Median home value: $208,434

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A

Population: 2,837

Median household income: $98,646

Median home value: $236,700

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 2,606

Median household income: $74,038

Median home value: $201,932

Located in Saratoga County

Overall grade: A

Population: 28,110

Median household income: $90,020

Median home value: $366,100

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 3,028

Median household income: $79,684

Median home value: $210,132

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 2,097

Median household income: $51,293

Median home value: $156,715

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A+

Population: 1,704

Median household income: $87,500

Median home value: $255,900

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A+

Population: 1,413

Median household income: $56,442

Median home value: $243,720

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A+

Population: 4,490

Median household income: $73,281

Median home value: $248,500

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A+

Population: 7,730

Median household income: $74,070

Median home value: $242,600

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A+

Population: 1,556

Median household income: $55,405

Median home value: $198,395

Located in Saratoga County

Overall grade: A+

Population: 5,491

Median household income: $116,489

Median home value: $302,400

You can look at last year’s rankings on the NEWS10 website. To view the full 2023 list, you can visit the Niche website.