ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2024 Best Colleges rankings. Colleges are ranked in different categories with the main ones being National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities, and Regional Colleges.

In the Albany area, 10 schools made any of these lists. Two colleges were left unranked: The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and Maria College. These U.S. News rankings do not include community colleges.

Here are the best colleges in the Capital Region.

10. SUNY Empire State College

Ranked 152-167 in Regional Universities North, 55-58 in Top Public Schools, 402 in Nursing, and 146 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Saratoga Springs

Public

Tuition and fees: $17,540 (out-of-state), $7,630 (in-state)

Undergraduate enrollment: 7,735

9. The College of Saint Rose

Ranked 119 in Regional Universities North, and 72 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Albany

Private

Tuition and fees: $37,452

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,798

8. SUNY New Paltz

Ranked 24 in Regional Universities North, 8 in Top Public Schools, 56 in Best Value Schools, 8 in Best Colleges for Veterans, 13 in Best Undergraduate Teaching, and 21 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in New Paltz

Public

Tuition and fees: $8,524

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,090

7. Siena College

Ranked 13 in Regional Universities North, 21 at Best Value Schools, 254 in Economics, 58 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Loudonville

Private

Tuition and fees: $42,880

Undergraduate enrollment: 3,519

6. SUNY Cobleskill

Ranked 12 in Regional Colleges North, 8 in Top Public Schools, 12 in Best Value Schools, 5 in Best Colleges for Veterans, 13 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Cobleskill

Public

Tuition and fees: $18,544 (out-of-state), $8,634 (in-state)

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,783

5. Union College

Ranked 45 in National Liberal Arts Colleges, 61 in Best Value Schools, 217 in Economics, 82 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Schenectady

Private

Tuition and fees: $66,456

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,107

4. Skidmore College

Ranked 38 in National Liberal Arts Colleges, 52 in Best Value Schools, 19 in Most Innovative Schools, and 76 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Saratoga Springs

Private

Tuition and fees: $64,880

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,758

3. Russell Sage College

Ranked 195 in National Universities, 35 in Best Value Schools, 263 in Nursing, 137 in Best Colleges for Veterans, and 15 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Troy

Private

Tuition and fees: $36,756

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,126

2. University at Albany

Ranked 133 in National Universities, 35 in Best Value Schools, 263 in Nursing, 137 in Best Colleges for Veterans, and 15 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Albany

Public

Tuition and fees: $28,998 (out-of-state), $10,408 (in-state)

Undergraduate enrollment: 12,264

1. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Ranked 60 in National Universities, 128 in Best Value Schools, 94 in Best Colleges for Veterans, 252 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Located in Albany

Private

Tuition and fees: $61,884

Undergraduate enrollment: 5,895

Methodology

U.S. News & World Report ranks the colleges on a number of factors including graduate indebtedness, social mobility, graduation rate performance, graduation, retention rates, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving. You can view the complete rankings on the U.S. News website.

“This year’s rankings placed a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students, demonstrating the most significant methodological change in the rankings’ history,” said U.S. News.