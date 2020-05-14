Raniere sentencing adjourned indefinitely

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sentencing of convicted NXIVM sex cult leader Keithe Raniere has been adjourned indefinitely.

Raniere’s sentencing was previously scheduled for June 23 at federal court in Brooklyn.

The cult leader was found guilty in June 2019 of Racketeering, Racketeering conspiracy, Wire Fraud, Forced Labor, Sex Trafficking, Sex Trafficking conspiracy, and attempted Sex Trafficking.

Prosecutors argued Raniere brainwashed and branded women with his initials before forcing many of them to engage in sexual acts with him and other members of the group.

He faces up to life in prison.

LATEST STORIES