Raniere requests new trial in sex trafficking case

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The lawyers of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere said he should receive a new trial in his sex trafficking case.

A jury convicted Raniere in June 2019 on all counts of sex trafficking and coercion. His lawyers filed a motion in Brooklyn Federal Court for a new trial and argued that two witnesses perjured themselves when they denied they were planning to sue him after the trial.

The two women’s attorney said they did not initially intend to join a lawsuit but changed their minds after they saw how much evidence was revealed during the trial.

Raniere’s cult operation was based in Saratoga County. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 16 and faces up to life in prison.

LATEST STORIES: