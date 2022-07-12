HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers rescued a few hikers over the weekend. The rescues took place in Greene and Warren Counties.

On July 9 around noon, forest rangers responded to Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter for an injured hiker who had fallen off the stone staircase and down a steep slope. The 12-year-old from Brooklyn was located and treated for an unstable arm injury. The 12-year-old was able to walk, so rangers did not need to perform a carry-out. Rangers helped the boy and his family to the trailhead where an ambulance was waiting to take him to Albany Medical Center.

Also on July 9 around 7:45 p.m., a forest ranger was dispatched to the Kaaterskill Falls Trail again to help a hiker who was experiencing persistent vomiting and weakness. The ranger reached the 23-year-old from Philadelphia by 8:30 p.m., and helped carry her out to Laurel House Road she was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The ranger was assisted by Haines Falls Fire, Tannersville Rescue, Cedar Grove and Centerville Fire, Hunter Ambulance, and Greene County Paramedics.

On July 10 around 11:30 a.m., a ranger responded to Crane Mountain in JOhnsburh for an injured climber. The ranger reached the trailhead when the caller reporting the incident said the 36-year-old from Ballston Spa made it out on her own. While at the trailhead, someone else asked for help with a broken wrist. The ranger splinted the wrist of a 58-year-old from Stillwater. The ranger then found the original climber, who still needed help with their ankle and knee injury. The ranger administered first aid and helped the climber back to the trailhead.

In addition to these hiker rescues, on July 10, rangers helped search for a missing 6-year-old with autism in Washington County. Around 6:35 p.m., a Ranger Lieutenant found the boy in a pond and recovered his body. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.