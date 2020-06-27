Rally calls on communities to remember women, LGBTQ+ voices in Black Lives Matter movement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rally in downtown Albany on Saturday once again called for justice for Black Americans. This time though, rain or shine, more than 150 people turned out drawing attention to those sometimes ignored within minority movements.

“The number of people that came, even though it was supposed to be thunderstorms, just shows how incredibly important it is for all of us to center the most marginalized and the most vulnerable among us,” explains Amy Jones, the rally’s co-organizer and Voix Noire community organizer.

Speakers called on the community to remember the impact women and LGBTQ leaders like Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors had in the founding of Black Lives Matter.

“Black Lives Matter should never be and should never have been separate from the gay rights movement or the trans rights movement. It should never have been separate from women’s rights issues,” rally co-organizer and activist Jessmynda Dosch-Evangelista explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

These organizers say the recent floods supporting Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd show them society is shifting. They see this as the time to call on minorities and their allies to support all marginalized groups equally.

“People are saying, who never said before, that Black Lives Matter. We need them to understand that all Black Lives Matter, that marginalized genders matter, that LGBTQ lives matter. We need people to understand that and that no Black life should be left behind. None,” says Jones.

Samantha Teater is a Troy school teacher and says she’s gone to as many protests as she could for the last month. She says she was moved hearing Saturday’s speakers call on their white allies to help keep momentum for the movement going.

“Really we’re just here today to support, to amplify Black voices, and to do anything that we can to further that,” Teater says of being an ally.