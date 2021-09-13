Rainbow Cleaners celebrates 75 years of business

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seventy-five years of business was celebrated at Rainbow Cleaners in Troy on Monday.

The family owned business is now in its third generation of the Patanian family. Current owner, Alan Patanian, said Troy is a great place to own a business, and they are thankful for the community support they’ve received over the last seven decades.

He also said they adapted during the pandemic by offering pick up and delivery services as well as encouraging people to bring in more casual items.

Rainbow Cleaners is located on Ford Avenue, off of Pawling, down the street from Emma Willard School.