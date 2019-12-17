RAD Soap Co. is using passion to give back to local kids in need

MENANDS, N.Y (NEWS10) – One bar of soap is going a long way.

RAD Soap Co., a family owned and operated business, has partnered with The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area.

By doing so, they’ve created the “BGCCA” bar. With each purchase, it provides two meals for kids in need. RAD is also donating half the proceeds to the club itself.

RAD, which has been around since 2009, makes skin-soothing products with all natural ingredients. The “BGCCA” bar has natural oils, cedarwood and sandalwood in it.

If you’d like to purchase the soap bar, click here.