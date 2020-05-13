Racing and Gaming Commission supports racing without fans

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leaders with the Saratoga County Racing Committee are asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow racing at Belmont to take place without fans.

They are asking so racing can take place at the Saratoga Race Course this summer.

The Saratoga County Racing and Gaming Commission is drafting a resolution to present to the full county Board of Supervisors during their meeting.

