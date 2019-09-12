Racially charged note found in local school

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local school district is investigating after a teacher found a racially-charged note at the Eagle Point Elementary School in Albany.

Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams tells NEWS10 that the note was very disturbing. She sent a letter home to parents earlier this week notifying them of the incident.

The note targets a teacher and targets their ability to educate properly. Adams says it is unclear where the note came from because it was anonymous, on a typed piece of paper and mixed in with a stack of papers from a number of students in the classroom.

The district is taking the matter very serious in an effort to keep all students and staff safe.

“We support out staff, throughout our school district,” said Adams.

Adams says the target teacher is doing fine and receiving plenty of support from the district. The district has passed the note on to their security team and have opened an investigation into who wrote the letter. They are asking anyone who may have information on where the note came from to please contact the school district at 518-475-6010.