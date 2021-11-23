R.J. Valente Gravel, Inc., Capital OTB to give away Thanksgiving meals in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — R.J. Valente Gravel, Inc. and Capital District Regional Off-Track Betting (Capital OTB) are partnering up for the eighth year to give away Thanksgiving meals. The giveaway will be in the parking lot of the Clubhouse Racebook in Albany on November 24 starting at 11 a.m.

“This event continues to grow each year. I wanted this year’s event to include a full meal,” said Roddy Valente, Owner of R.J. Valente Gravel. “With the help of sponsors and generous businesses throughout the Capital Region, we were able to make that happen this year, which adds to the excitement. As always, we thank Capital OTB for their help and support for organizing this event with us. It is with extreme gratitude to our customers and employees that we are able to make this event a success each year.”

The giveaway includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, potatoes, onion, carrots, celery, apple pie and sangria. 800 turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis at the event. A drive thru option will also be available. Turkeys have already been delivered and picked up by some local organizations.

“Once again, Roddy Valente and the Valente family are providing Capital Region families with a thanksgiving meal, including a free turkey, for the 2021 holiday season. Thank you to the Capital OTB Board of Directors for their continued support.” said John Signor, President, Capital OTB. “This year we will be handing out more turkeys than ever before, and, in addition, the first 500 families will receive an apple pie. Thanks also goes to our great partners who are contributing to this annual turkey giveaway event, and for their unwavering support to help local families.”

The food items for the meals were donated by All-Star Wine and Spirits, ShopRite, Kenworth, PKS Investments, Arthur Gallagher, Rifenburg Companies and Capital City Produce.

R.J. Valente Gravel, Inc. is a family owned and operated business located in Troy and is one of the Capital District’s largest material handlers. Capital OTB is a public benefit corporation representing 16 upstate counties and Schenectady and to provide revenues to the racing industry, local governments and New York.