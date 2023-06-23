TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 100 people remain displaced after Troy Mayor Patrick Madden issued a state of emergency declaring their apartment buildings at Harbour Point Gardens unsafe. Construction crews getting down to business Friday to tear down the crumbling brick facades.

“The gutters actually run towards the other buildings the way they’re designed, so as the water runs towards the building, it kind of undermines some of the footings in different areas,” explains Dave Hartman, co-owner of Daveco Masonry which has been contracted to remove the dangerous brickwork.

“That brick is just a veneer and there’s not enough brick ties underneath, so the veneer was pulling out away from the rest of the building and pulled the windows out about six inches as well,” he shows NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton as his crew was hard at work.

Hartman says while they’ve only just started, the first facade came down within the day and he hopes the process taking down the rest can be finished within the week. However, engineers with the city will need to come in first and inspect the buildings before anyone can move back in. He says his conversations with the management company have been smooth so far.

“We got the call around five o’clock yesterday that there was an emergency. We got a call from the management company, and they seemed really hands on trying to get this done as quick as possible,” Hartman says.

While Mayor Madden has agreed management belonging to “182 Delaware LLC” have cooperated since the immediate evacuation was ordered, he is also critical of response lacking in other areas. Madden telling news outlets code enforcement received multiple complaints from residents concerned over the potential of falling bricks, and he adds inspectors had responded to the property five times since May 9 directing the property owners to make fixes.

“Most families were provided temporary accommodations by the landlord, but the response was not well organized. We have heard today some neighbors slept in their cars, at friends’ houses, or in the unsafe structures without knowing exactly what the next day would bring,” Mayor Madden further adds in a video address Friday afternoon.

Hartman says after getting a closer look at the first structure they’ve worked on, he can tell as the brick facade became more unstable, some attempts were made to patch the holes created.

“They actually put some foam in there to kind of direct the water out which, it helps, but it’s not gonna solve the issue,” he explains. “Those fixes were done a long time ago, so it seems whoever owned the buildings in the past probably had a maintenance crew kicking things down the road and doing a little bit here and there, but they weren’t really addressing the issues.”

NEWS10 checked in on the management company, “182 Delaware LLC”–seemingly named for the complex’s address. The NYS Department of State Division of Corporations lists the address for the limited liability company in East Orange, New Jersey. A check of that address and suite number directs to the Better Business Bureau and a different company–EZ Rent and Management Corporation–which upon further digging, appears to be a subsidiary of Lexington Property Group. Hartman also confirms speaking with representatives of the downstate management company and Lexington hired him to perform the emergency work.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach anyone at Lexington Property Group, but left them a few messages. According to the NYS DOS database, “182 Delaware LLC” was only created in April 2022. A check of the 2021 and 2022 Troy tax rolls lists the complex under a previous name, “Riverview Apartments”, and the previous owner as “First Empire Management Corporation”.

Mayor Madden says the city has no legal recourse to pursue the previous owners for years of uncompleted repairs. NEWS10 still left the following questions with new owners:

What inspections were done before buying the property?

What was done after code enforcement’s initial visits?

What are the additional issues Mayor Madden mentioned need to be addressed after the emergency work?

What is the timeline and process to move people back in?

Hartman says taking down the first wall was pretty quick, but they’ll still need to weatherproof and board up windows.

“Hopefully we can get it done as soon as possible and then we can get some people back in here and see what we got to do next,” he says.

The City of Troy has established a hotline for residents and community organizations willing to offer help to those displaced: 518-279-7156.