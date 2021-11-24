Queensbury woman arrested after stealing over $12K, police say

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,500 from someone she knew. New York State Police arrested Amanda Comer, 32, on November 23.

On September 29, State Police received a complaint from a Queensbury resident who reported that someone had stolen over $12,500 from their bank account. After an investigation, police found that Comer had used the victim’s bank card to withdraw the money via Cash App.

Comer was taken into custody by State Police in Queensbury following an interview with investigators. She has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, which is a felony.

Comer was processed and released on an appearance ticket. She is due in Queensbury Town Court on December 6.