Queensbury School Board stands by decision not to have high risk winter sports

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday night, a virtual meeting was held to discuss high risk athletics in the Queensbury Union Free School District. Last week, the board voted not to move forward with high risk winter sports, which resulted in a student protest.

“We did hear from them,” explained Kyle Gannon, Superintendent. “That athletics was a big part of their decision to come back full time for many of them.”

However, the school board continues to stand by their decision, but that does not mean all sports have stopped in the district.

“We’ve had our moderate and low risk sports going, and to date right now they have been very successful.”

On Friday, new CDC guidance was released for school districts recommending they follow 4 color categories based on number of positive cases a community has. This can be used as a tool to return to in-person learning and sports.

In both the blue and yellow categories, sports can take place with masks. In the orange classification, only outdoor sports are recommended, while in the red category, they are advised to be virtual.

NEWS10 is told that this CDC guidance has been passed along to school districts in Warren County, but according to Don Lehman, it’s unclear at this time as to which districts will be following it.

Next week, the Queensbury School Board will be discussing the high risk fall sports of volleyball and football.

“We ask that the board gets back together on the 25th, to decide whether or not those two high risk sports move forward.”

In order for schedules to be made, Queensbury must give Section II a decision by March 3rd.