Queensbury native to participate in 75th anniversary D-Day Commemoration

France (NEWS10) — Evan Vise, a Petty Officer 2nd Class from Queensbury, NY is participating in a select group of service members commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Currently he is serving on the U.S.S. Roosevelt and is featured in the video.

More than 1,300 U.S. service members have partnered with 950 troops from across Europe and Canada to meet in Northwest France to remember the events that took place on D-Day.

There are multiple ceremonies across France that are being held between June 1-9, 2019. The main ceremony will be held on June 6th at the American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mere.