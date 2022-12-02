QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Queensbury Hotel, known for going all out with holiday decorations, has added a new spectacle for all to see. An 11ft tall, 14ft wide gingerbread house can be found in the Queensbury Hotel lobby starting December 2.

Tyler Herrick, General Manager of The Spruce Hospitality Group states, “This year, we set out to do even more,” “We have more trees, more lights, more garland, and even the addition of toy soldiers to greet you when you arrive. But the gingerbread display is definitely the largest addition and has been our biggest undertaking.” Adam Savage took the lead in designing the house. Savage explains the house has over 987 pounds of homemade gingerbread, 223 pounds of icing, and 152 pounds of assorted candy and took over 200 hours to assemble.

“We wanted to have the gingerbread house in place and finished by this first weekend of December to coincide with all of the holiday events taking place around town like Hometown Holidays, Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and the LARAC Holiday Festival,” said Stephanie Howard, Marketing Coordinator for Spruce Hospitality. “These events will draw some nice crowds to Glens Falls and we hope everyone will stop by The Queensbury as they are visiting and exploring downtown.”

Visit the Queensbury Hotel for one of its Holiday open houses on December 10 or December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. During the open houses, attendees can marvel at the gingerbread display and take photos with Santa in front of the fireplace if they wish. Complimentary cookies, refreshments, children’s crafts and a play area will also be offered during the open houses. The Queensbury Hotel welcomes all to the hotel lobby to view the holiday display at any time other than the open houses. “The goal of the Holiday Open Houses is to welcome community members, locals and visitors alike to see our holiday decorations and celebrate this festive time of year with us,” said Mr. Herrick. “There will be no admission fee and all activities will be complimentary and first-come, first-serve.”