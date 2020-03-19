Queensbury distillery to make & offer hand sanitizer free of charge

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A North Country distillery, that’s typically in the business of making spirits, is now trying to keep another product flowing — hand sanitizer.

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery in Queensbury hopes to make the product available to the public as soon as possible.

The federal government recently allowed distilleries to make hand sanitizer, due to the high demand. Matt Colucci, part-owner of the distillery, says they have plenty of grain alcohol- the main ingredient. He says they could potentially make up to 500 to 1,000 bottles per day.

“So we are basically looking to offer a free service to the community. Because we know right now that sanitizing your hands properly is the utmost importance right now with the coronavirus spread. So we are basically going to provide as much as we can to the community, free of charge.”

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery is also offering discounts and curbside pick up for their other products.

But, if you just want a free bottle of hand sanitizer Colucci says they are fine with that too. He says he’s able to offer the hand sanitizer for free thanks to donations of labels and bottles from companies they work with.

