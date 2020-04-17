Queens man charged with Murder in beating death of Albany woman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made an arrest into the January death of a city resident.

On January 4, police said Lee Williams, of Jamaica Queens, struck 62-year-old Valena Shepherd several times while inside her apartment at 1 Lincoln Sq. Shepherd sustained traumatic injuries and died as a result.

Williams, 38, was charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and sent to the Albany County Jail.

