ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made an arrest into the January death of a city resident.
On January 4, police said Lee Williams, of Jamaica Queens, struck 62-year-old Valena Shepherd several times while inside her apartment at 1 Lincoln Sq. Shepherd sustained traumatic injuries and died as a result.
Williams, 38, was charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and sent to the Albany County Jail.
LATEST STORIES:
- Calls for ICE to scale back enforcement efforts during coronavirus crisis
- Queens man charged with Murder in beating death of Albany woman
- Trump forms committee to advise on reopening US economy
- Health expert recommends waiting to go to stores unless it’s essential
- Toys for Tots to give out 2M toys, books and games