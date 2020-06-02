Pyramid Management Group calls for malls to reopen in Phase Two

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As New York State continues the reopening process, Pyramid Management Group is asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider his decision not to allow shopping malls to reopen in Phase Two.

Pyramid owns Crossgates Mall, Crossgates Commons and Aviation Mall in the Capital Region. It said reopening now is key to their survival and that they’ve been working tirelessly with their businesses to ensure a safe and responsible reopening.

They believe the large, open spaces of their malls will allow for social distancing and lessen the density in standalone stores, which are able to open in Phase Two.

In a statement, Pyramid Management said, in-part:

“Our extensive safety protocols put into place over the past two months meet or exceed State, CDC and national health guidelines to protect the health, safety and well-being of everyone. Our tenants and their employees are anxious to get back to work.”

