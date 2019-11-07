Push for federal program to combat algae blooms

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wants federal help to battle algae blooms in Upstate New York.

The senator wants a program that is already working in Florida to be implemented in New York State.

Schumer said there have been more than 1,000 reports of algae blooms in Upstate lakes in 2019 alone. Those blooms threaten drinking water, ecosystems and public health.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has operated a pilot program to better understand the spread of algae blooms in freshwater lakes.