Push for ban on illegal fireworks growing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus pandemic had already canceled many area fireworks shows planned for the July 4 holiday weekend, but the show was still on in the city of Albany albeit illegal.

Residents said they have been plagued by weeks of illegal fireworks shaking their homes and rattling their nerves. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said it’s now becoming a garbage problem, too.

In a Facebook post, Sheehan thanked Department of General Services workers as well as residents for cleaning up massive amounts of used fireworks that littered city parks and streets after the July 4 weekend.

Residents said Saturday night was especially bad.

“There were so many fireworks going off that it was actually cloudy down here,” said Dannielle Hille. Hille is the community organizer behind A Block At A Time, which addresses issues Albany residents face.

“Like, fireworks are not entertainment for everybody. I cannot imagine what they did to veterans or the elderly. And just the sheer amount of garbage that was left behind.”

The Mayor and some Albany County Legislators are pushing for legislation to ban the sale and use of fireworks within Albany County.

But Hille would like to see a statewide ban.

“If it’s only Albany County, they will get them in Rensselaer. It needs to be something that’s not easily acquired by just going over the bridge.”

