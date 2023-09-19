ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fall is upon us. The season comes along with apple picking, cider donuts and family-fun, including going to the pumpkin patch or corn maze.

Many farms have both pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Here’s where and when you can go to pick-your-own pumpkins or explore a corn maze in the Capital Region.

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes

  • Ellms Family Farm, 448 Charlton Road in Ballston Spa
    • Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select Wednesday through Friday
  • Bellinger’s Orchard, 685 Argersinger Road in Fultonville
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Liberty Ridge Farm, 29 Bevis Road in Schaghticoke
    • Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Schuyler Farms, 1124 Route 29 in Schuylerville
    • September hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
    • October hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
  • Dellavale Farm, 783 Pattersonville Road in Pattersonville
    • Weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Engelke Farm, 463 Garfield Road in Troy
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
  • Swartz Farm, 1532 Eleanor Drive in Schodack Landing
    • Pumpkin patch opens September 23
    • Monday and Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • “Pick-a-Pumpkin” Pumpkin Patch, 2716 Creek Road in Esperance
    • Opens September 23
    • Thursdays and Fridays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bowman Orchards, 147 Sugar Hill Road in Rexford
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Stanton’s Feura Farm, 210 Onesquethaw Creek Road in Feura Bush
    • Open weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only corn mazes

  • Sand Flats Orchard, 371 Martin Road in Fonda
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends
  • Samascott’s Garden Market, 65 Chatham Street in Kinderhook
    • Empire State Trail corn maze
    • Open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Only pumpkin patches

  • Samascott Orchards, 5 Sunset Avenue in Kinderhook
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Tuesdays
  • Indian Ladder Farms, 342 Altamont Road in Altamont
    • Opens sometime in the fall
  • Sunnyside Gardens, 345 Church Street in Saratoga Springs
    • Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.