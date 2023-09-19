ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fall is upon us. The season comes along with apple picking, cider donuts and family-fun, including going to the pumpkin patch or corn maze.

Many farms have both pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Here’s where and when you can go to pick-your-own pumpkins or explore a corn maze in the Capital Region.

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes

Ellms Family Farm, 448 Charlton Road in Ballston Spa Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select Wednesday through Friday

Bellinger’s Orchard, 685 Argersinger Road in Fultonville Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liberty Ridge Farm, 29 Bevis Road in Schaghticoke Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schuyler Farms, 1124 Route 29 in Schuylerville September hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday October hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Dellavale Farm, 783 Pattersonville Road in Pattersonville Weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Engelke Farm, 463 Garfield Road in Troy 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Swartz Farm, 1532 Eleanor Drive in Schodack Landing Pumpkin patch opens September 23 Monday and Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Pick-a-Pumpkin” Pumpkin Patch, 2716 Creek Road in Esperance Opens September 23 Thursdays and Fridays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bowman Orchards, 147 Sugar Hill Road in Rexford Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanton’s Feura Farm, 210 Onesquethaw Creek Road in Feura Bush Open weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Only corn mazes

Sand Flats Orchard, 371 Martin Road in Fonda 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends

Samascott’s Garden Market, 65 Chatham Street in Kinderhook Empire State Trail corn maze Open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Only pumpkin patches