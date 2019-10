DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local amateur radio operators will be staked out at bridges and overpasses over the Thruway across the Capital Region this Halloween.

The volunteers are trying to deter kids and young adults from throwing pumpkins into traffic. Several cars and trucks have been hit in the past, causing injuries and car wrecks.

Hundreds of ham radio operators throughout the region are working with Troop T of the New York State Police to patrol those areas.