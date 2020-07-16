Public housing agencies notice pandemic impact

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Housing Authority says the pandemic has made an impact on their services.

When reaching out to applicants for the verification process, they’ve noticed more people not responding because their information was not up to date.

The agency says when this happens, applicants may be passed over or removed from the list.

Housing officials are now asking people to keep their information updated and check-in at least once a month.

“They need to make sure they are contacting the housing authority where they have a federal application at so their contact information is consistently updated. If they have a state application through the CHAMP system, they need to make sure they are going online or sending in information,” said Tina Leonesio, Senior Public Housing Manager at Pittsfield Housing Authority.

