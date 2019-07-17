Public hearing held on Troy’s sanctuary city status

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first of three public hearings about the future of Troy’s sanctuary city status was held on Tuesday.

Council President Carmella Mantello proposed a referendum to change the city’s charter to prohibit the city council from making it a sanctuary city in the future.

It comes after the city council approved the so-called FACT Act in a 4 to 3 vote, but that was vetoed by Mayor Patrick Madden.

About 75 people attended the Lansingburgh meeting to express their concerns or support for the referendum.

Supporters of the referendum said it should be up to the public to decide on sanctuary status, but those against it say its overreaching.

The new law would take the measure to a council vote on August 6. If it passes, the public vote will be during the general election in November.