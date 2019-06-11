Public hearing ahead of Johnstown CSD budget revote

Local

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A public hearing is being held in Johnstown Tuesday evening to discuss the school budget revote, happening in one week.

The first budget failed in May where a super-majority was needed to pass a proposed a 35-percent tax levy.

The district’s educational spending plan for the 2019-2020 school year will be presented tonight at 6:00 pm at the Johnstown High School lecture hall.

A voter registration night will also be held from 4pm-8pm in the high school. 

The revote is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play