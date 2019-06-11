Public hearing ahead of Johnstown CSD budget revote

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A public hearing is being held in Johnstown Tuesday evening to discuss the school budget revote, happening in one week.

The first budget failed in May where a super-majority was needed to pass a proposed a 35-percent tax levy.

The district’s educational spending plan for the 2019-2020 school year will be presented tonight at 6:00 pm at the Johnstown High School lecture hall.

A voter registration night will also be held from 4pm-8pm in the high school.

The revote is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th.