Pruyn House awarded grant to enable Wi-Fi access

by: Sara Rizzo

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pruyn House has been awarded a $1,500 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to enable Wi-Fi access during civic meetings, events and celebrations. The Friends of Pruyn House said it will enhance guest experience while meeting or celebrating a special event.

One of the initiatives of the Foundation is to help communities celebrate and preserve their history by focusing on historic research, preservation, and historic and cultural heritage tourism.

Built between 1825 and 1830, the Pruyn House serves as the educational, historical and cultural center of Colonie. It is the site for a variety of public, private, civic and corporate events throughout the year.

The Friends of Pruyn House would like to thank the Town of Colonie for their assistance with the project. More information about Pruyn House can be found on their website.

