Protesters plan Public Service Commission demonstrations Thursday

Environmental groups opposing the Constitution Pipeline rally outside the state Capitol in 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Public Service Commission, the state governing body that regulates utilities providers, will hold its next regular meeting Thursday. Activists plan to attend, protest, and deliver an opposition letter to the proposed Albany Loop Pipeline.

The public can only speak on relevant agenda topics, and the Albany Pipeline does not explicitly appear on the Public Service Commission’s circulated agenda. However, the Commission plans to decide on several agenda items addressing National Grid, new or additional gas services, inadequate capacity, and “an enforcement proceeding for alleged violation of protection of underground facilities.”

Environmental activists and anti-fracking protesters will carry—and lend—handmade protest signs.

The Department of Public Service website will broadcast the meeting.

The Public Service Commission represents a fundamental tool in regulating New York’s stated goals of transitioning away from fossil fuels. As National Grid proposes an almost eight-mile-long, 16-inch-thick gas pipeline in Bethlehem, East Greenbush, and North Greenbush, environmentalists point to similar projects in the country which have broken, leaked fuel, and despoiled natural areas.

National Grid says the two-year project will begin construction this summer, pending permit approval.

Stop NY Fracked Gas Pipeline, the Sane Energy Project, Food and Water Watch New York, Alliance for a Green Economy are some of the environmental groups who backed the letter, which asks leaders to be accountable to the public by denying National Grid’s proposed pipeline.

The Public Service Commission says it will start the meeting at 10:30 a.m. in its boardroom on the 19th floor of the Empire State Plaza. Activists plan to meet beforehand on the Concourse of Agency Building Three at 10 a.m. to organize.

The Public Service Commission requires all individuals entering its offices to show valid identification.

Following the meeting, environmental activists will hold a “Stop the Albany Loop Pipeline” press conference at 11:45 a.m. in the War Room on the second floor of the Capitol Building.