Protesters meet common council members to demand change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Common Council members had a passionate exchange between protesters on Thursday following their press conference for proposed policing reforms.

Black and Latino members of Albany’s Common Council, who led the press conference, said they want to give the Albany Police Board the ability to subpoena officers in cases of wrong-doing. They also want every officer to wear body cameras, among a list of other reform items.

The exchange comes after another case of aggressive policing was caught on camera in Albany.

“The officers involved in that are tone deaf because with every thing that’s going on and had gone on in the days leading up to that, for them to interact with that young man that way made absolutely no sense,” said Councilman Kelly Kimbrough.

The council was met with more than 100 protesters who said the officers involved with the incident should be fired.

“It’s unfortunate that things are going in the way things are going, but for me I am excited to see the silent speak,” said Councilman Derrick Johnson.

Johnson said he understands the pain and disappointment felt by protesters. His family, at one point, had an altercation with police as well.

“I understand what they’re talking about. I’m 100 percent on their side,” Johnson said.

There’s not a timeline on when proposed reforms would happen, but council members were seen interacting with the crowd to develop a course of action.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the Albany Police Department for comment on the altercation involving the officers that was caught on camera, but they declined to comment.

