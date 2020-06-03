1  of  3
Breaking News
Protesters march through Albany blocking city streets; rally held at Washington Park Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Protesters march through Albany streets, demand justice for police brutality

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protesters took to the streets of Albany Wednesday.

More than 200 people gathered at Washington Park around noon Wednesday and marched down Madison Avenue in the direction of Albany Medical Center.

The group took to their knees several times at intersections throughout the city blocking traffic.

Peaceful protesters are asking for justice for police brutality.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak