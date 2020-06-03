Protesters march through Albany streets, demand justice for police brutality

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protesters took to the streets of Albany Wednesday.

More than 200 people gathered at Washington Park around noon Wednesday and marched down Madison Avenue in the direction of Albany Medical Center.

The group took to their knees several times at intersections throughout the city blocking traffic.

Peaceful protesters are asking for justice for police brutality.

Black Lives Matter protest moving throughout Albany. https://t.co/rurt6HG5cO — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) June 3, 2020

