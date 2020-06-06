Protesters gather in support of immigrant community, Black Lives Matter

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two groups protesting racial injustices collided in Guilderland on Friday. One group protesting against expedited deportation of asylum seeking families, the others protesting in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of asylum seeking refugees have been deported during the COVID-19 pandemic under CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

Protester Karen Beetle said the CDC guidlines are under the guise of racism.

“When we talk about immigration issues, we’re talking largely on racism. I don’t feel any separation between what Black Lives Matter is saying and what we’re saying,” Beetle said.

Beetle has traveled to the border to see the camps refugees are staying in until they’re cases can be seen.

“Some of them had court hearings, many of them had sponsors and they were in the process of being discharged to their sponsors, and their are some of them who were deported to their country of origin,” Bettle said.

Guilderland protesters were joined by a separate Black Lives Matter protesters.

“We have different stories and different issues that we are confronted with, but we really need to unify and stand together,” Bettle said.

“Here in Guilderland we are often in a bubble. The American Dream is not achievable, it’s not attainable for everbody in this country because some of the injustices in the system,” said Black Lives Matter Protester Mary Kate Magy.

Protest were in both Guilderland and Latham. One in front of a ICE office.

LATEST STORIES