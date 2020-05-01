Protesters descend on Capitol to reopen New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of protesters rallied around the New York State Capitol Building to reopen New York.

Protesters were blocked from coming inside the building. It’s been closed to the general public for about two months.

“You should be way afraid of the government overstepping, way more afraid of the precedent this is setting for the future, way more afraid that your civil liberties are being taken away,” said protester Cara Castronuova.

Castronuova traveled all the way from Long Island to protest Governor Cuomo’s ‘stay-at-home’ order.

“We’re not denying the virus, but we feel there is no justification what-so-ever to take away the constitutional rights of American citizens,” Castronuova said.

The streets surrounding the Capitol were blocked off by law enforcement. Many protested at the base of the Capitol and in their cars, driving around the perimeter.

Sights from the protest against New York shutdown at NY Capitol: pic.twitter.com/5ACZHgLyiM — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) May 1, 2020

“We can’t stay home forever. It’s not right,” said protester Debra Vincent.

Vincent said those who are apart of the vulnerable population should stay home, not her.

“Right now, it’s been months and I think it’s hurting the economy more than the COVID virus,” Vincent said.

The protest was heard from inside the governor’s press conference.

“I hear them and I understand what people say, liberate New York, open everything up,” Cuomo said. “I said this was not a political decision. Let’s make decisions based on facts,” Cuomo said.

The governor has said in the past he’s in no rush to reopen the state.

The ‘stay-at-home’ order will remain in effect until May 15. There’s no word if the order will be extended.

