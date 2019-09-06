Protest over fatal officer-involved shooting erupts during Troy City Council meeting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protesters interrupted Thursday night’s Troy City Council meeting demanding justice for a man killed by a police officer three years ago.

Protesters demanded ‘Justice for Edson.’

“What we need is transparency. Whether there’s a report out saying that he’s innocent or there’s a report saying that he lied about what happened,” said protester Danielle Colin.

Questions still linger into what happened the night Thevenin was shot and killed by police officer Randy French.

The case isn’t cut and dry. There’s differing reports. Parts of a leaked report said French lied about the events leading to Thevenin’s death.

“How do we know with so much mistrust?” said activist Anastasia Robertson.

Protesters pushed council members to subpoena records on the death investigation so they can finally know what happened the night Thevenin was killed.