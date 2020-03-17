Protection for local EMS crews amid coronavirus pandemic

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The outbreak has some first responders changing the way they help people.
The Clifton Park Halfmoon Emergency Corps serves around 75,000 people. To lessen the risk of infection, EMS workers are now equipped with gloves, masks, goggles, and even a hospital-type gown.
Should they have to go into a situation where someone has coronavirus symptoms, the items will protect first responders from getting sick.
