Prosecutors want DNA sample from limo company operator in Schoharie crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the fatal Schoharie limousine crash case, the judge has yet to release a decision regarding the prosecution’s request to have limo company operator, Nauman Hussain, submit a saliva test to prove that he was the one that removed a DOT sticker from the limo that crashed.

Nauman Hussain has been charged with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide. It was his limo that crashed in October 2018 killing 17 passengers, the driver, and two pedestrians.

The prosecution is calling for a saliva test, because at the trial, Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery wants to demonstrate Hussain’s negligence, recklessness, and consciousness of guilt.

In court documents Mallery stated, “Surely if the passengers had seen the prominent out-of-service sticker affixed to the limousine, they would not have risked their lives riding in it. The defendant deprived them of that chance.”

The court documents also state that if the DNA evidence does show that Hussain removed the out-of-service sticker, that the evidence would be extremely important to the prosecution’s case.

However, Defense Attorney Lee Kindlon opposes the request for a DNA sample and said he doesn’t believe the sticker is significant at all.

“The out-of-service sticker that was put on the limo at some point was for minor things, and I think that, again, this is something that the defense brought up,” explained Kindlon. “You know— a child safety latch on a window and things like that. Again, that sticker had nothing to do with the break system or anything else.”

As to whether or not the passengers would have gotten in the vehicle had they seen the sticker?

“In theory, I guess that if the sticker was on there, one, this vehicle couldn’t have been driven, and two,the passengers would have seen it, and obviously not gotten in,” said Kindlon. “But those two things have nothing to do with ultimately why the vehicle crashed that day.”

The trial has been pushed back to January.