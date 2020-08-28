Prosecutors: NXIVM’s Raniere calls sex slave scheme ‘noble’

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say communications from jail show “guru” Keith Raniere—the leader of a cult-like self-improvement group in upstate New York—has no remorse over his conviction last year on charges that he turned some of his followers into sex slaves.

Court papers filed Friday cite an email in which Raniere called his conspiracy “noble.” Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Raniere to life in prison. His lawyer said on Friday that he maintains his innocence.

In an email to actress Nicki Clyne, Raniere defended his formation a secret sorority within NXIVM. Prosecutors say it was comprised of brainwashed women “slaves” branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

Take a look at the government’s sentencing memorandum concerning Raniere:

2020.08.27-Raniere-Sentencing-Memorandum-FILED-ECFDownload

