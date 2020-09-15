Prosecution asks for five-year sentence for Seagrams heiress in NXIVM case

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The prosecution of former Seagrams heiress is recommending a several year jail sentence.
Clare Bronfman is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30 for her role in the NXIVM case.
The prosecution sent a letter to the judge asking for a five-year prison sentence as well as having to pay $500,000 in restitution.
