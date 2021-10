FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A proposal that called for the merger of the South Glens Falls Central School District and the Fort Edward Union Free School failed Wednesday night.

Both school boards held meetings Wednesday to vote on the merger. The Fort Edward board voted 4 to 5, and the South Glens Falls board voted in favor 9 to 0.

Both boards needed to approve the merger for it to be moved to a vote by taxpayers.