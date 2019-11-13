Proposed local law to ban flavored tobacco fails in Albany Co.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County lawmakers failed to pass Local Law E, which would have banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the county.

There’s been a back-and-forth for more than a year on the now-failed piece of legislation.

Supporters said they would continue to pursue a ban on the state level.

“Unfortunately there’s going to be more days, more weeks, more months that kids go by and [kids are] going to become addicted to nicotine,” said Government Relations Director Caitlyn O’Brien with the American Heart Association.

The bill could be re-introduced again next year.

