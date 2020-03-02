Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Proposal introduced to ban the burning of PFAS chemicals

Local
Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State lawmakers are trying to stop the burning of a potentially toxic material in a local city.

Norlite, in Cohoes, has been burning firefighting foam, which contains PFOA and PFOS, the same chemicals that contaminated the drinking water in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh. The company said it could take months to years to prove burning the chemicals is dangerous.

Local lawmakers aren’t taking any chances. They have introduced legislation to ban the burning of those chemical.

Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said a similar proposal could soon be made on the county level.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play