Proposal introduced to ban the burning of PFAS chemicals

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State lawmakers are trying to stop the burning of a potentially toxic material in a local city.
Norlite, in Cohoes, has been burning firefighting foam, which contains PFOA and PFOS, the same chemicals that contaminated the drinking water in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh. The company said it could take months to years to prove burning the chemicals is dangerous.
Local lawmakers aren’t taking any chances. They have introduced legislation to ban the burning of those chemical.
Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said a similar proposal could soon be made on the county level.
