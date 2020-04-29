Project Gratitude thank you cards dropped off at local police departments

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local New York State assemblyman delivered handmade thank you cards to essential workers in the Capital Region.
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara asked kids in his district to make the cards for essential workers, such as police officers, during the month of April.
The cards were dropped off on Tuesday to the Amsterdam, Schenectady and Rotterdam Police Departments.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Remembering Coach Jones
- Fulton County coronavirus update
- Smaller crew maintaining Joe Bruno stadium
- Big college decision ahead for Troy star running back
- Section 2 pair staying local for college basketball