Project Gratitude thank you cards dropped off at local police departments

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local New York State assemblyman delivered handmade thank you cards to essential workers in the Capital Region.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara asked kids in his district to make the cards for essential workers, such as police officers, during the month of April.

The cards were dropped off on Tuesday to the Amsterdam, Schenectady and Rotterdam Police Departments.

