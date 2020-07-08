Progressive challenger concedes Albany County DA primary race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The progressive challenger in the Albany County district attorney race conceded Tuesday night.

Incumbent David Soares had a lead over Matt Toporowski of more than 2,700 votes as of Monday. When the counting began last week, Soares had a lead of roughly 1,200 votes.

Toporowski said in a statement:

“While this particular campaign may be over, the movement behind it has an important future ahead. Our campaign’s goal was always to combat structural racism in the justice system – by ending the District Attorney’s over-prosecute and over-punish approach, getting cases out of the criminal system that are the result of mental health and/or substance abuse issues, and transferring power to the community. I spent the last six months talking with so many residents of Albany County and I know that many of them share a vision for a more fair justice system. We may not have gotten the votes this time, but the country-wide momentum calling for change will continue.

“I’m so proud of the issues-based, positive campaign that we ran. And time will prove that not only did we elevate the discussion about the need for serious change in the justice system here and across the country, but we’ve already pushed those in power to change their course.

“Change of the magnitude that we are fighting for never comes fast and never comes easy, but we are on the right side of history and we won’t stop fighting. I will continue to stand with the protesters, activists, and organizations who have been on the front lines fighting for the change that our communities need, and I give my sincere thanks to every person who volunteered, contributed, stood with me and led the important work of this campaign.”