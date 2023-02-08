ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CDTA is making some headway into the construction of the Purple Line. Upon completion, the newest bus rapid transit line will run along Washington and Western Avenues and connect Downtown Albany with locations including the Crossgates Mall and the University of Albany’s Uptown and Downtown campuses.

Construction began in May 2022, with projects including making pedestrian and transit improvements at Brevator Street and Belvidere Avenue. The CDTA is also converting existing bus stops into future BRT stations and making improvements to pedestrian infrastructure including ADA ramps, crosswalks, and new sidewalks.

Currently, construction is in the works for new Purple Line BRT stations at the intersections of Allen St and Western Ave, Patridge St and Western Ave, and Quail St and Western Ave. All of the stations have a completion date of May 2023. The CDTA is also constructing a new roundabout at Crossgates Mall with an estimated completion date of July 2023.